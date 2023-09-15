South Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Harding County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you live in Harding County, South Dakota and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harding County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Harding County High School at Newell High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Newell, SD
- Conference: B Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.