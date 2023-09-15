South Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Deuel County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Deuel County, South Dakota this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Deuel County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Deuel High School at Groton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Groton, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
