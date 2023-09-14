The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) will meet the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under is 49 in the outing.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Eagles' upcoming matchup versus Vikings, check out the article below, where we provide statistics to help you with your in-game betting choices.

Sign up to live bet on the Eagles-Vikings matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Vikings vs Eagles on Fubo!

Vikings vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter last year, the Vikings led eight times, were behind six times, and were knotted up three times.

The Vikings' offense averaged 5.8 points in the first quarter last year. Defensively, they gave up 4.4 points on average in the first quarter.

Last season, the Eagles led after the first quarter in five games, were behind after the first quarter in five games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in seven games .

The Eagles' offense averaged 5.2 points in the first quarter last year, and defensively, they allowed 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Vikings outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, were outscored nine times, and tied one time.

The Vikings' offense averaged 6.9 points in the second quarter last year. Defensively, they surrendered 7.4 points on average in the second quarter.

Last year, the Eagles won the second quarter in 11 games, lost the second quarter in three games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

Philadelphia averaged 11.8 points on offense in the second quarter last year, and it surrendered an average of 5.8 points on defense.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Vikings outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games last year, were outscored in the third quarter in 10 games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in four games.

Offensively, the Vikings averaged 3.2 points in the third quarter (25th-ranked) last year. They surrendered 6.8 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Eagles outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in four games, and tied the third quarter in five games.

Last season, Philadelphia's offense averaged 4.8 points in the third quarter. Defensively, it allowed 3.3 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Vikings outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter 11 times, were outscored four times, and tied two times.

Offensively, the Vikings averaged 9.5 points in the fourth quarter (best in NFL) last season. They allowed 5.8 points on average in the fourth quarter (14th-ranked) on defense.

Last season, the Eagles won the fourth quarter in nine games, were outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they tied in that quarter in one game.

On offense, Philadelphia averaged 6.7 points in the fourth quarter (eighth-ranked) last year. On defense, it surrendered 5.8 points on average in the fourth quarter (14th-ranked).

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Vikings vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Vikings were winning after the first half in 10 games last year, were behind after the first half in five games, and were tied after the first half in two games.

The Vikings averaged 12.7 points on offense and surrendered an average of 11.7 points on defense in the first half last year.

At the end of the first half, the Eagles were leading 11 times (11-0 in those games) last season, were behind five times (2-3), and were knotted up one time (1-0).

In the first half, Philadelphia averaged 17 points scored on offense last season (best in NFL). It gave up an average of 10.7 points on defense (13th-ranked) in the first half.

2nd Half

The Vikings won the second half in five games last year (5-0 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in eight games (6-2), and were knotted up in the second half in four games (2-2).

On offense, the Vikings averaged 12.7 points in the second half last year (third-ranked). They allowed 12.6 points on average in the second half (29th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 17 games last season, the Eagles won the second half nine times (7-2 record in those games), lost six times (5-1), and tied two times (2-0).

On offense, Philadelphia averaged 11.5 points in the second half (10th-ranked) last season. From a defensive perspective, it allowed 9.1 points on average in the second half (eighth-ranked).

Rep the Eagles or the Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.