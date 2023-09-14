How to Watch the Rockies vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 14
The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and Hunter Goodman on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 142 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored 640 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.70) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.539 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chase Anderson (0-5) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants.
- He has earned a quality start two times in 14 starts this season.
- Anderson has made seven starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 4.3 frames when he pitches.
- He has made 16 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/9/2023
|Giants
|L 9-1
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Logan Webb
|9/10/2023
|Giants
|L 6-3
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Keaton Winn
|9/11/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-4
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Jordan Wicks
|9/12/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Javier Assad
|9/13/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Jameson Taillon
|9/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Logan Webb
|9/15/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Logan Webb
|9/16/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Alex Cobb
|9/17/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|-
|9/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Michael Wacha
|9/19/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Blake Snell
