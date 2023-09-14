The Memphis Tigers (2-0) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Navy Midshipmen (1-1) in a matchup on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Midshipmen will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Navy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Navy Betting Trends

Memphis has won one game against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 15.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Navy is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).

The Midshipmen have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Memphis & Navy 2023 Futures Odds

Memphis To Win the AAC +700 Bet $100 to win $700 Navy To Win the AAC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

