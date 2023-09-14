Will Kirk Cousins Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 2?
With the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Kirk Cousins a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Think Cousins will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Kirk Cousins score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a TD)
- Cousins rushed for 97 yards on 31 attempts (5.7 ypg) last season. He scored two rushing TDs.
- He ran for a touchdown in two games last season, but did not have more than one rushing TD either time.
Kirk Cousins Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|23
|32
|277
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|27
|46
|221
|1
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|24
|41
|260
|2
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|25
|38
|273
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|32
|41
|296
|1
|1
|4
|4
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|20
|30
|175
|2
|0
|2
|-5
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|24
|36
|232
|2
|0
|4
|22
|1
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|22
|40
|265
|2
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|30
|50
|357
|1
|2
|6
|12
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|12
|23
|105
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|30
|37
|299
|3
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 13
|Jets
|21
|35
|173
|1
|0
|3
|9
|0
|Week 14
|@Lions
|31
|41
|425
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|34
|54
|460
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Giants
|34
|48
|299
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|18
|31
|205
|1
|3
|3
|37
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|17
|20
|225
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|31
|39
|273
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
Rep Kirk Cousins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.