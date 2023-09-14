Best bets are available for when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) host the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

When is Eagles vs. Vikings?

  • Game Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Philadelphia 27 - Minnesota 14
  • Looking at this game's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 72.6%.
  • The Eagles finished 14-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 87.5% of those games).
  • Philadelphia went 10-1 in games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -265 or shorter (90.9%).
  • Last season, the Vikings won one out of the five games in which they were the underdog.
  • Minnesota entered one game last season as the underdog by +215 or more and won each of those games.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Philadelphia (-6.5)
  • The Eagles were 8-9-0 against the spread last year.
  • As 6.5-point or greater favorites, Philadelphia went 6-5 against the spread last year.
  • The Vikings had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
  • Minnesota did not lose ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 6.5 points or more last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (49)
  • The two teams averaged a combined 4.0 more points per game (53) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 49 points.
  • The Eagles and the Vikings saw their opponents average a combined 3.7 fewer points per game last season than the point total of 49 set for this matchup.
  • Last season, nine of the Eagles' games went over the point total.
  • Last year, 11 Vikings games hit the over.

Jalen Hurts Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 9.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
1 170.0 1 37.0 0

Justin Jefferson Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
1 150.0 0

