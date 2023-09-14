Alexander Mattison Week 2 Preview vs. the Eagles
Alexander Mattison has a tough matchup when his Minnesota Vikings play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Eagles give up 76 rushing yards per game, 10th-best in the NFL.
Mattison ran for 283 yards on 74 carries (16.6 yards per game) and scored five TDs a year ago.
Mattison vs. the Eagles
- Mattison vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD
- In the run game, two players compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Eagles last season.
- On the ground, Philadelphia allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.
- One player ran for multiple scores in a game against the Eagles last year.
- Mattison will see the Eagles squad that gave up 121.6 rushing yards per game last year and was 16th-ranked in the NFL in rush defense.
- Mattison and the Vikings will play the NFL's 17th-ranked rushing defense from a season ago in terms of touchdowns conceded (15).
Alexander Mattison Rushing Props vs. the Eagles
- Rushing Yards: 51.5 (0)
Mattison Rushing Insights
- Mattison hit the over on his rushing yards total in three games (30.0%) out of 10 opportunities last year.
- The Vikings, who were seventh in the league in points scored last season, attempted a pass 62.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.5% of the time.
- Mattison had a rushing touchdown in four of 17 games last year, including multiple rushing TDs once.
Alexander Mattison Receiving Props vs the Eagles
- Receiving Yards: 15.5 (0)
Mattison Receiving Insights
- Mattison hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards in three of eight games last year (37.5%).
- He was targeted on 18 passes last season, averaging 5.1 yards per target.
- Mattison had a receiving touchdown in one of 17 games last season, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.
Mattison's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|vs. Packers
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|8 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|7 ATT / 28 YDS / 1 TD
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|3 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Bears
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|9 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cardinals
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|5 ATT / 40 YDS / 1 TD
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bills
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|11/24/2022
|Week 12
|3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|3 ATT / 14 YDS / 1 TD
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Colts
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|4 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Packers
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|8 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|10 ATT / 54 YDS / 2 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
