In Game 1 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, the Connecticut Sun will be looking for a win against Minnesota Lynx.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Sun matchup.

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Lynx vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun are 20-18-0 ATS this season.

The Lynx have covered 20 times in 39 matchups with a spread this year.

Connecticut has covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Minnesota is 3-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Sun games have gone over the point total 22 out of 38 times this season.

A total of 23 Lynx games this year have gone over the point total.

