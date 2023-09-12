Ryan McMahon vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ryan McMahon (hitting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.326) and total hits (124) this season.
- McMahon has reached base via a hit in 84 games this year (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- In 21 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.6%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 43 games this year (31.9%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (11.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 63 games this year (46.7%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|70
|.272
|AVG
|.217
|.348
|OBP
|.306
|.500
|SLG
|.388
|30
|XBH
|24
|13
|HR
|9
|46
|RBI
|23
|89/29
|K/BB
|87/34
|2
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.83, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
