Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Colorado Rockies and starter Chris Flexen on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 137 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Colorado is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 627 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.73 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.538 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Flexen (1-7) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has one quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Flexen has made eight starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 3.2 frames when he pitches.

He has made 25 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 12-5 Away Chris Flexen Zach Davies 9/8/2023 Giants L 9-8 Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison 9/9/2023 Giants L 9-1 Away Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/10/2023 Giants L 6-3 Away Peter Lambert Keaton Winn 9/11/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs - Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs - Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/14/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 9/15/2023 Giants - Home Peter Lambert Logan Webb 9/16/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Freeland Alex Cobb 9/17/2023 Giants - Home Chris Flexen -

