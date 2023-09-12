Tuesday's game at Coors Field has the Chicago Cubs (78-67) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (51-92) at 8:40 PM ET (on September 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 8-7 win for the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Javier Assad (3-3) to the mound, while Chris Flexen (1-7) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 8, Rockies 7.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 12.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 127 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (36.2%) in those contests.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 24-54 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (627 total), Colorado is the 19th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.73 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule