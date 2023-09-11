At the moment the Minnesota Vikings are 18th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.

Watch the Vikings this season on Fubo!

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Vikings to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota compiled a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.

Vikings games hit the over 11 out of 17 times last season.

With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the , Minnesota was forced to lean on its seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

The Vikings had eight wins at home last year and five on the road.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but only one as the underdog (1-4).

The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins had 29 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).

Also, Cousins rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.

Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, T.J. Hockenson had 86 catches for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

In the passing game, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, catching 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).

On defense last year, Jordan Hicks helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Vikings to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +12500 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +700 3 September 24 Chargers - +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +15000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +700 6 October 15 @ Bears - +10000 7 October 23 49ers - +750 8 October 29 @ Packers - +4000 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +4000 10 November 12 Saints - +3000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +6600 12 November 27 Bears - +10000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1300 16 December 24 Lions - +1600 17 December 31 Packers - +4000 18 January 7 @ Lions - +1600

Odds are current as of September 11 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.