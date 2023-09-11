Ryan McMahon vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon -- .150 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the mound, on September 11 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 124 hits and an OBP of .327, both of which are tops among Colorado hitters this season.
- McMahon has gotten a hit in 84 of 134 games this season (62.7%), with more than one hit on 33 occasions (24.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this year (43 of 134), with more than one RBI 16 times (11.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 63 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|70
|.276
|AVG
|.217
|.349
|OBP
|.306
|.506
|SLG
|.388
|30
|XBH
|24
|13
|HR
|9
|46
|RBI
|23
|87/28
|K/BB
|87/34
|2
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Wicks (3-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 2.16 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
