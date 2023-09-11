Bookmakers have set player props for Cody Bellinger, Ryan McMahon and others when the Chicago Cubs visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 124 hits with 29 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 62 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .245/.327/.445 so far this season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 6 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has put up 128 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .251/.288/.413 so far this year.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 8 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 138 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 32 walks and 89 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a .318/.361/.551 slash line on the year.

Bellinger hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs and five RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 9 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 26 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI (157 total hits). He's also swiped 36 bases.

He's slashing .281/.341/.391 so far this year.

Hoerner has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .275 with two doubles and three walks.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 10 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 2 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

