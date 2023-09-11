On Monday, Nolan Jones (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Wicks. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has 19 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .277.

Jones has recorded a hit in 53 of 85 games this year (62.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.5%).

In 16.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Jones has an RBI in 27 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year (37 of 85), with two or more runs seven times (8.2%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 47 .287 AVG .269 .378 OBP .342 .512 SLG .515 14 XBH 23 7 HR 8 22 RBI 26 36/18 K/BB 71/18 9 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings