Ezequiel Tovar vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Monday, Ezequiel Tovar (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Wicks. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .413, fueled by 49 extra-base hits.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in 92 of 134 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.
- In 11.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has an RBI in 47 of 134 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 44.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|.281
|AVG
|.223
|.325
|OBP
|.252
|.454
|SLG
|.373
|26
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|28
|64/12
|K/BB
|81/11
|2
|SB
|8
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Wicks (3-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.16 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing batters.
