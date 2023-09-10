Sportsbooks give the Minnesota Vikings (0-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 10, 2023 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0). Minnesota is favored by 6 points. The contest's point total is listed at 45.5.

The betting trends and insights for the Vikings can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Buccaneers. The Buccaneers' betting insights and trends can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Vikings.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights

Against the spread, Minnesota went 7-8-1 last year.

The Vikings had one win ATS (1-1) as a 6-point favorite or greater last year.

Out of 17 Minnesota games last season, 11 went over the total.

Tampa Bay posted a 4-12-1 record against the spread last season.

The Buccaneers were an underdog by 6 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

There were six Tampa Bay games (out of 17) that went over the total last year.

Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.