The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) visit the Minnesota Vikings (0-0) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Vikings and Buccaneers betting insights and trends can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Vikings 5.5 46.5 -250 +195

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings and their opponents went over 46.5 combined points in 12 of 17 games last season.

The average point total in Minnesota's outings last season was 46.4, 0.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Vikings had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Vikings won all 12 of the games they were the moneyline favorite last season.

Minnesota played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games last season, and it won both.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay played five games last season that ended with a combined score over 46.5 points.

Tampa Bay had a 43.4-point average over/under in its matchups last year, 3.1 fewer points than this game's total.

The Buccaneers beat the spread four times in 17 games last season.

Last season, the Buccaneers were listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Last season, Tampa Bay was at least a +195 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Vikings 24.9 7 25.1 28 46.4 12 Buccaneers 18.4 25 21.1 13 43.4 5

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.8 45.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25.0 25.1 24.9 ATS Record 7-8-1 4-4-0 3-4-1 Over/Under Record 11-6-0 7-2-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 12-0 8-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 44.1 42.6 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 23.9 24.4 ATS Record 4-12-1 2-6-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 6-11-0 4-5-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-6 5-3 3-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

