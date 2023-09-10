The Minnesota Vikings (0-0) face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5 points. An over/under of 46 points has been set for the contest.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Vikings' upcoming game versus Buccaneers, review the column below, where we provide numbers to assist you with your in-game betting choices.

Sign up to live bet on the Vikings-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Buccaneers vs Vikings on Fubo!

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Vikings were winning after the first quarter in eight games, were behind after the first quarter in six games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

Minnesota averaged 5.8 points scored in the first quarter last year. Meanwhile, on defense, it surrendered an average of 4.4 points in the first quarter.

At the end of the first quarter last year, the Buccaneers led five times, were losing eight times, and were knotted up four times.

The Buccaneers averaged three points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 4.4 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Vikings outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they tied the second quarter in one game.

On offense, Minnesota averaged 6.9 points in the second quarter (13th-ranked) last year. On the other side of the ball, it ceded 7.4 points on average in the second quarter (20th-ranked).

The Buccaneers won the second quarter in eight games last year, lost the second quarter in five games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

The Buccaneers averaged 5.6 points on offense and surrendered an average of 4.8 points on defense in the second quarter last year.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last season, the Vikings won the third quarter three times, lost 10 times, and tied four times.

Last year, Minnesota's offense averaged 3.2 points in the third quarter. Defensively, it gave up 6.8 points on average in the third quarter.

In 17 games last season, the Buccaneers won the third quarter five times, were outscored eight times, and tied four times.

The Buccaneers averaged 2.6 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.7 points on defense in the third quarter last year.

4th Quarter

Last year, the Vikings outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 11 games, were outscored in that quarter in four games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Vikings scored an average of 9.5 points on offense and surrendered an average of 5.8 points on defense.

In 17 games last year, the Buccaneers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, were outscored eight times, and were knotted up three times.

Offensively, the Buccaneers averaged 6.5 points in the fourth quarter (10th-ranked) last year. They allowed 7.2 points on average in the fourth quarter (26th-ranked) on defense.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last year, the Vikings were winning after the first half in 10 games (9-1 in those contests), were behind after the first half in five games (2-3), and were tied after the first half in two games (2-0).

Minnesota averaged 12.7 points in the first half (ninth-ranked) last year. On defense, it gave up 11.7 points on average in the first half (21st-ranked).

At the end of the first half last season, the Buccaneers led six times, were behind nine times, and were knotted up two times.

In the first half last season, the Buccaneers averaged 8.6 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 9.2 points on defense.

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Vikings won the second half five times, were outscored eight times, and tied four times.

Minnesota scored an average of 12.7 points and gave up an average of 12.6 points on defense in the second half last season.

The Buccaneers won the second half in six games last season (4-2 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in eight games (3-5), and tied in the second half in three games (1-2).

The Buccaneers averaged 9.2 points on offense and allowed an average of 11.9 points on defense in the second half last year.

Rep the Vikings or the Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.