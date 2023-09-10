On Sunday, Sean Bouchard (coming off going 2-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Keaton Winn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Keaton Winn

Keaton Winn TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Sean Bouchard At The Plate

Bouchard has three walks while hitting .214.

Bouchard has gotten a hit in two of six games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has not homered in his six games this year.

Bouchard has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 .000 AVG .273 .400 OBP .333 .000 SLG .273 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 1/2 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

