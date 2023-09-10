The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski will take on the Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero on Sunday at 8:10 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 137 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Colorado is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Rockies' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored 620 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Rockies rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.73 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.536 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Peter Lambert (3-6) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Lambert has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away Peter Lambert Merrill Kelly 9/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Pfaadt 9/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 12-5 Away Chris Flexen Zach Davies 9/8/2023 Giants L 9-8 Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison 9/9/2023 Giants L 9-1 Away Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/10/2023 Giants - Away Peter Lambert Keaton Winn 9/11/2023 Cubs - Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs - Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs - Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/14/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 9/15/2023 Giants - Home Peter Lambert Logan Webb

