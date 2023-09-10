The Minnesota Lynx (19-20) will be monitoring three players on the injury report ahead of a Sunday, September 10 game against the Indiana Fever (12-27) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which starts at 1:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Lynx dropped their last matchup 92-87 against the Sky on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Ankle 8.1 7.0 3.1 Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Hull Out Shoulder 4.6 2.7 1.1 Kristy Wallace Out Knee 6.6 2.2 1.9

Lynx vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSIN and BSNX

BSIN and BSNX Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier tops the Lynx in scoring (21.5 points per game) and rebounding (8.4), and posts 2.6 assists. She also averages 1.7 steals (fifth in the league) and 1.2 blocked shots.

Kayla McBride gives the Lynx 14.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. She also posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Lynx get 6.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Dorka Juhasz.

Diamond Miller is averaging 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 40.4% of her shots from the floor and 31.6% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.