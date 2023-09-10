Justin Jefferson Week 1 Preview vs. the Buccaneers
Justin Jefferson has a difficult matchup when his Minnesota Vikings face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers gave up 203.6 passing yards per game last year, ninth-best in the NFL.
On 184 targets last season, Jefferson grabbed 128 passes for 1,809 yards (106.4 yards per game), the best mark on the Vikings' roster. He also found the end zone eight times.
Jefferson vs. the Buccaneers
- Jefferson vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games
- Versus Tampa Bay last season, three players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- Against the Buccaneers last season, 29 players hauled in a TD pass.
- Tampa Bay didn't allow more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.
- The 203.6 yards per game allowed by the Buccaneers through the air last season were the ninth-ranked pass defense in NFL play.
- The Buccaneers' defense was ranked 28th in the NFL with 29 passing TDs conceded last season.
Justin Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers
- Receiving Yards: 88.5 (0)
Jefferson Receiving Insights
- Jefferson went over on receiving yards prop bets in 10 of his 16 games (62.5%) a season ago.
- He was targeted on 184 throws last year, averaging 9.8 yards per target (seventh in NFL).
- Jefferson had a touchdown catch in seven games last year, out of 17 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only once.
Jefferson's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Packers
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|11 TAR / 9 REC / 184 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|12 TAR / 6 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|6 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|13 TAR / 10 REC / 147 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Bears
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|13 TAR / 12 REC / 154 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 107 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cardinals
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 98 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|13 TAR / 7 REC / 115 YDS / 1 TD
|1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bills
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|16 TAR / 10 REC / 193 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|11/24/2022
|Week 12
|11 TAR / 9 REC / 139 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|11 TAR / 7 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD
|2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|15 TAR / 11 REC / 223 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Colts
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|16 TAR / 12 REC / 123 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|16 TAR / 12 REC / 133 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Packers
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|5 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|9 TAR / 7 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
