With the Minnesota Vikings squaring off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Josh Oliver a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Josh Oliver score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a TD)

Oliver received got 25 targets last year and turned them into 14 catches for 149 yards and two TDs, averaging 12.4 receiving yards.

In two of 12 games last year, Oliver had a receiving touchdown. But he had no contests with more than one TD catch.

Josh Oliver Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Patriots 2 2 8 1 Week 5 Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Giants 3 2 21 0 Week 7 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 1 1 4 0 Week 9 @Saints 3 1 19 0 Week 11 Panthers 1 1 2 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 6 4 76 1 Week 15 @Browns 2 2 13 0 Week 16 Falcons 3 1 6 0 Week 17 Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 18 @Bengals 1 0 0 0 Wild Card @Bengals 2 2 26 0

