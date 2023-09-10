On Sunday, Ezequiel Tovar (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Keaton Winn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Keaton Winn

Keaton Winn TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .416, fueled by 49 extra-base hits.

Tovar has had a hit in 92 of 133 games this year (69.2%), including multiple hits 31 times (23.3%).

Looking at the 133 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 15 of them (11.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has picked up an RBI in 47 games this season (35.3%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (9.8%).

He has scored in 60 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 67 .281 AVG .227 .325 OBP .256 .454 SLG .379 26 XBH 23 7 HR 8 36 RBI 28 64/12 K/BB 81/11 2 SB 8

Giants Pitching Rankings