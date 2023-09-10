Alan Trejo -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the mound, on September 10 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is batting .236 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • Trejo has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (4.5%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Trejo has had an RBI in 18 games this season (27.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 14 games this season (21.2%), including five multi-run games (7.6%).

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 34
.224 AVG .245
.268 OBP .291
.355 SLG .343
6 XBH 8
2 HR 1
13 RBI 9
16/5 K/BB 30/7
2 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Winn (0-2) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, Sept. 3, when he tossed five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up four hits.
