The Wyoming Cowboys (1-0) play an FCS opponent, the Portland State Vikings (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium.

Wyoming is compiling 320 yards per game on offense (100th in the FBS), and rank 102nd on the other side of the ball, yielding 431 yards allowed per game. Portland State's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, surrendering 81 points per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FCS. Offensively, it ranks 102nd with 7 points per contest.

See more details below

Wyoming vs. Portland State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Wyoming vs. Portland State Key Statistics

Wyoming Portland State 320 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 200 (107th) 431 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 729 (115th) 171 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148 (46th) 149 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 52 (116th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (87th) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley leads Wyoming with 149 yards (149 ypg) on 18-of-34 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 68 rushing yards on 15 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

This season, Sam Scott has carried the ball seven times for 44 yards (44 per game) and one touchdown.

John Michael Gyllenborg's team-high 37 yards as a receiver have come on five catches (out of six targets) with one touchdown.

Wyatt Wieland has put up a 33-yard season so far, hauling in two passes on eight targets.

Treyton Welch has a total of 31 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing three passes.

Portland State Stats Leaders

Dante Chachere has thrown for 35 yards on 5-of-14 passing with one touchdown and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 53 yards.

Quincy Craig has run for 42 yards across eight carries.

Jaden Casey leads his squad with 17 receiving yards on three receptions.

Nate Bennett has recorded 10 receiving yards (10 yards per game) on two receptions.

Chance Miller's one catch (on two targets) has netted him 9 yards (9 ypg) and one touchdown.

