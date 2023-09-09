How to Watch Women's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NCAA Women's Soccer schedule today, Northern Iowa and UT Martin take the pitch on ESPN+.
Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Canisius vs Saint Peter's
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Manhattan vs Siena
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Iona vs Mount St. Mary's
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch UT Martin vs Northern Iowa
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Lehigh vs St. John's (NY)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Marist vs Rider
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
