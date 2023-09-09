South Dakota State vs. Montana State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Montana State Bobcats at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.
South Dakota State vs. Montana State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|South Dakota State (-12.7)
|60.2
|South Dakota State 36, Montana State 24
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 2 MVFC Predictions
- Northern Arizona vs North Dakota
- Maine vs North Dakota State
- Illinois State vs Western Illinois
- St. Thomas (MN) vs South Dakota
- Illinois State vs Western Illinois
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jackrabbits vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|South Dakota State
|45.0
|7.0
|45.0
|7.0
|--
|--
|Montana State
|63.0
|20.0
|63.0
|20.0
|--
|--
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.