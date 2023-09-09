The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Montana State Bobcats at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

South Dakota State vs. Montana State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-12.7) 60.2 South Dakota State 36, Montana State 24

Week 2 MVFC Predictions

Jackrabbits vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 45.0 7.0 45.0 7.0 -- -- Montana State 63.0 20.0 63.0 20.0 -- --

