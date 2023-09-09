Player prop betting options for Wilmer Flores, Ryan McMahon and others are available in the San Francisco Giants-Colorado Rockies matchup at Oracle Park on Saturday, starting at 9:05 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 123 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .247/.330/.448 slash line on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 6 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 2 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 23 walks and 64 RBI (128 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He's slashed .255/.292/.419 so far this season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 8 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Diamondbacks Sep. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Webb Stats

Logan Webb (9-12) will take the mound for the Giants, his 30th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Webb has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.

The 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.66), 11th in WHIP (1.096), and 32nd in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Sep. 4 6.2 5 3 3 4 1 vs. Reds Aug. 30 6.0 7 2 2 6 0 vs. Braves Aug. 25 5.1 6 5 5 1 1 at Braves Aug. 19 6.0 9 4 4 5 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 13 8.2 6 1 1 6 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Flores Stats

Flores has 102 hits with 22 doubles, 22 home runs, 34 walks and 54 RBI.

He's slashing .290/.356/.540 so far this season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Sep. 8 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Cubs Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 5 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 at Cubs Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has collected 94 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .250/.369/.404 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Sep. 8 0-for-1 0 0 1 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres Aug. 31 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0

