The Maryland Terrapins are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Charlotte 49ers at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 9, according to our computer model. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Maryland vs. Charlotte Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Maryland (-24.5) Over (50.5) Maryland 43, Charlotte 14

Week 2 Predictions

Maryland Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Terrapins have an implied win probability of 96.8%.

The Terrapins haven't won a game against the spread this year.

Maryland has not covered a spread when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites (0-1).

The over/under in this matchup is 50.5 points, four fewer than the average total in this season's Maryland contests.

Terrapins vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Maryland 38 6 38 6 -- -- Charlotte 24 3 24 3 -- --

