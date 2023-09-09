The Cy-Hawk Trophy is the prize when the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) and Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) clash on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Hawkeyes are 4-point favorites. The over/under is 36.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Iowa vs. Iowa State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Ames, Iowa
  • Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa (-4) 36.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Iowa (-4) 36.5 -185 +154 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Iowa (-3.5) 36.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +145 -175 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Iowa (-4) - +155 +155 Bet on this game with Tipico

Iowa vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Iowa & Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds

Iowa
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the Big Ten +1300 Bet $100 to win $1300
Iowa State
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.