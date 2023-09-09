The tournament title is on the line on Saturday, September 9, when Coco Gauff takes to the court to play Aryna Sabalenka in the finals of the US Open.

You can watch the action on ESPN as Gauff attempts to take down Sabalenka.

Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info

Round: Final

Final Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Gauff vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

In the semifinals on Thursday, Gauff defeated No. 10-ranked Karolina Muchova, 6-4, 7-5.

Gauff won her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open), beating No. 17-ranked Muchova in the final 6-3, 6-4 on August 20.

In the semifinals on Thursday, Sabalenka clinched a victory against No. 17-ranked Madison Keys, winning 0-6, 7-6, 7-6.

In her most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 19, Sabalenka played Muchova in the semifinals and lost 7-6, 3-6, 2-6.

Gauff and Sabalenka have squared off five times in the last five years, and Gauff has the advantage with a 3-2 record, which includes a 6-4, 6-0 victory for Sabalenka at the BNP Paribas Open on March 15, 2023, the last time these two met on the court.

In 13 total sets, Gauff has the advantage, winning seven of them, while Sabalenka has taken six.

Gauff has taken 69 games versus Sabalenka, good for a 50.4% win rate, while Sabalenka has won 68 games.

Gauff vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities

Coco Gauff Aryna Sabalenka +100 Odds to Win Match -120 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 49.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.3

