How to Watch the Rockies vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
Ty Blach gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies looking to slow down Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 135 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Colorado is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
- The Rockies rank 17th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with 611 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.67) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.530 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Blach (2-1) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his ninth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Blach has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-7
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-5
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Kevin Gausman
|9/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-2
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Merrill Kelly
|9/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-5
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Zach Davies
|9/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Kyle Harrison
|9/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Logan Webb
|9/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Logan Webb
|9/11/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Jordan Wicks
|9/12/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Javier Assad
|9/13/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Jameson Taillon
