The field is shrinking at the San Diego Open, with Caroline Garcia heading into a quarterfinal against Danielle Collins. At +650, Garcia has the fourth-best odds to win this tournament at Barnes Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 San Diego Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Garcia at the 2023 San Diego Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 9-16

September 9-16 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Garcia's Next Match

Garcia will face Collins in the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 14 at 4:00 PM ET, after defeating Sloane Stephens in the last round 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Garcia is listed at +160 to win her next matchup versus Collins. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Garcia? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Garcia Stats

Garcia is coming off a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over No. 36-ranked Stephens in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In 24 tournaments over the past 12 months, Garcia has won one title, and her overall record is 32-24.

Garcia has won one tournament over the past 12 months on hard courts, with a record of 22-17 on that surface.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Garcia has played 56 matches and 23.8 games per match.

On hard courts, Garcia has played 39 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 23.8 games per match while winning 52.2% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Garcia has won 78.8% of her games on serve, and 24.5% on return.

Garcia has won 24.8% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 78.6% of her service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.