Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the Minnesota Vikings are 15th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +4000.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +270
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota compiled a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Vikings games.
- With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the , Minnesota was forced to lean on its seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.
- The Vikings collected eight wins at home last year and five on the road.
- Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but only one as the underdog (1-4).
- The Vikings were 4-2 in the NFC North and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.
Vikings Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.9%.
- In addition, Cousins rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.
- Justin Jefferson had 128 catches for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.
- In the passing game a season ago, T.J. Hockenson scored six TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 914 yards (53.8 per game).
- K.J. Osborn had 60 receptions for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- Jordan Hicks had one interception to go with 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended last year.
Vikings Player Futures
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+4500
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
