Sean Bouchard vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Sean Bouchard and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zach Davies) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Sean Bouchard At The Plate (2022)
- Bouchard hit .297 with six doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.
- Bouchard picked up a base hit in 15 out of 26 games last season (57.7%), with at least two hits in six of those games (23.1%).
- He took the pitcher deep in 11.5% of his games last season (26 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Bouchard picked up an RBI in seven out of 26 games last year (26.9%), with two or more RBIz in three of those games (11.5%).
- He scored a run in nine of his 26 games last season.
Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|16
|.375
|AVG
|.260
|.529
|OBP
|.413
|.417
|SLG
|.540
|1
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|7
|4/9
|K/BB
|21/12
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Davies (2-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 15th start of the season. He has a 6.45 ERA in 68 1/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.45, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .281 against him.
