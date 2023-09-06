The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 3:40 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 135 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Colorado is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Rockies' .248 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 606 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.62) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.525 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Chris Flexen (1-6) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has earned a quality start one time in 11 starts this season.

Flexen will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Blue Jays L 13-9 Home Chris Flexen Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/2/2023 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home Ty Blach Yusei Kikuchi 9/3/2023 Blue Jays L 7-5 Home Chase Anderson Kevin Gausman 9/4/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away Peter Lambert Merrill Kelly 9/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Pfaadt 9/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chris Flexen Zach Davies 9/8/2023 Giants - Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison 9/9/2023 Giants - Away Austin Gomber Alex Cobb 9/10/2023 Giants - Away Peter Lambert Logan Webb 9/11/2023 Cubs - Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs - Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad

