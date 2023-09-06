Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on September 6 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is batting .284 with 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 34 walks.

In 55 of 76 games this year (72.4%) Blackmon has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (30.3%).

He has homered in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.9% of his games this year, Blackmon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (48.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (13.2%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 33 .308 AVG .252 .398 OBP .347 .509 SLG .358 18 XBH 9 5 HR 2 26 RBI 10 18/21 K/BB 23/13 1 SB 0

