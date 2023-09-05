Ezequiel Tovar vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Tovar, with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, September 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .423, fueled by 49 extra-base hits.
- In 90 of 129 games this season (69.8%) Tovar has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (23.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15 games this year (11.6%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 47 games this season (36.4%), Tovar has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this year (44.2%), including nine multi-run games (7.0%).
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|63
|.281
|AVG
|.229
|.325
|OBP
|.254
|.454
|SLG
|.392
|26
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|28
|64/12
|K/BB
|75/9
|2
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt (1-7) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 6.21 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.21 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.
