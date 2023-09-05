Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on September 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Read More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .268 with 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 75 games this year (of 121 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.

Looking at the 121 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (10.7%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven in a run in 40 games this year (33.1%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (14.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 35 of 121 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 61 .274 AVG .263 .314 OBP .316 .452 SLG .382 21 XBH 15 8 HR 5 35 RBI 29 44/14 K/BB 57/15 2 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings