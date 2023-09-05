Elehuris Montero vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elehuris Montero -- batting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on September 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .234.
- Montero has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 60 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 60), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Montero has had an RBI in 20 games this year (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (33.3%), including five multi-run games (8.3%).
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.333
|AVG
|.144
|.379
|OBP
|.183
|.505
|SLG
|.298
|11
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|12
|29/8
|K/BB
|53/3
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.21 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 6.21 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
