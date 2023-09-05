Charlie Blackmon vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on September 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 33 walks while batting .287.
- Blackmon has had a hit in 55 of 75 games this year (73.3%), including multiple hits 23 times (30.7%).
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (9.3%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.0% of his games this season, Blackmon has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (13.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 48.0% of his games this year (36 of 75), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|32
|.308
|AVG
|.258
|.398
|OBP
|.353
|.509
|SLG
|.367
|18
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|26
|RBI
|9
|18/21
|K/BB
|22/12
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.65 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.21 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.21, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.
