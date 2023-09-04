Player prop betting options for Corbin Carroll, Ryan McMahon and others are available in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Colorado Rockies matchup at Chase Field on Monday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 28 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 60 walks and 69 RBI (123 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashed .252/.333/.457 so far this year.

McMahon will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 2 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 1 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Braves Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 64 RBI (125 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .258/.292/.427 so far this season.

Tovar heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with three doubles and three RBI.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 2 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 1 2-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Braves Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Kelly Stats

The Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly (10-6) will make his 25th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 15 times in 24 starts this season.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 23 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 14th, 1.196 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 19th.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Aug. 29 5.0 12 7 7 1 3 vs. Reds Aug. 24 7.0 1 0 0 12 0 at Padres Aug. 19 5.1 5 3 3 3 4 at Rockies Aug. 14 6.0 5 2 2 11 1 vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 6.0 6 0 0 2 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 26 doubles, eight triples, 24 home runs, 51 walks and 65 RBI (134 total hits). He's also swiped 40 bases.

He's slashed .284/.364/.525 on the year.

Carroll will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs and two RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 3 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Aug. 29 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs, 55 walks and 90 RBI (133 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashing .271/.348/.529 on the season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 3 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 1 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Dodgers Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

