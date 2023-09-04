Elias Díaz vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.212 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .266 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 74 of 120 games this season (61.7%), with at least two hits on 31 occasions (25.8%).
- In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (10.8%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Diaz has an RBI in 39 of 120 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (29.2%), including six multi-run games (5.0%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|60
|.274
|AVG
|.258
|.314
|OBP
|.313
|.452
|SLG
|.376
|21
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|35
|RBI
|28
|44/14
|K/BB
|55/15
|2
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.67).
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly (10-6) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 141 1/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 12 hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.44), 23rd in WHIP (1.196), and 19th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
