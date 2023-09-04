The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.212 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .266 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 74 of 120 games this season (61.7%), with at least two hits on 31 occasions (25.8%).

In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (10.8%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

Diaz has an RBI in 39 of 120 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (29.2%), including six multi-run games (5.0%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 60 .274 AVG .258 .314 OBP .313 .452 SLG .376 21 XBH 14 8 HR 5 35 RBI 28 44/14 K/BB 55/15 2 SB 0

