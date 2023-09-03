The Toronto Blue Jays (74-62) visit the Colorado Rockies (50-85) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (10-8, 3.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson (0-4, 6.08 ERA).

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (10-8, 3.30 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-4, 6.08 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

The Rockies are sending Anderson (0-4) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.08 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 60 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday, July 22 against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.08, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .293 against him.

Anderson has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Anderson has seven starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

In four of his 14 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

Gausman (10-8) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.30, a 5.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.178 in 26 games this season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Gausman has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 10th, 1.178 WHIP ranks 21st, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second.

