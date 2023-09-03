George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in the final of a three-game series, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 135 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 410 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 20th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 596 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Rockies rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.65 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.529 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chase Anderson (0-4) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 22 against the Miami Marlins, throwing six innings and giving up three earned runs.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Anderson has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.

He has made 14 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Braves L 14-4 Home Austin Gomber Bryce Elder 8/29/2023 Braves L 3-1 Home Peter Lambert Charlie Morton 8/30/2023 Braves L 7-3 Home Kyle Freeland Darius Vines 9/1/2023 Blue Jays L 13-9 Home Chris Flexen Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/2/2023 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home Ty Blach Yusei Kikuchi 9/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Chase Anderson Kevin Gausman 9/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Peter Lambert Merrill Kelly 9/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Pfaadt 9/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chris Flexen Zach Davies 9/8/2023 Giants - Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison 9/9/2023 Giants - Away Austin Gomber Alex Cobb

