Brendan Rodgers vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Rodgers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Rockies vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is batting .198 with four doubles, a triple and five walks.
- Rodgers has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (11 of 22), with more than one hit five times (22.7%).
- He has not gone deep in his 22 games this year.
- Rodgers has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this year (six of 22), with more than one RBI three times (13.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six of 22 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.256
|AVG
|.140
|.289
|OBP
|.229
|.395
|SLG
|.140
|5
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|12/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (165 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.30 ERA and 202 strikeouts through 155 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 10th, 1.178 WHIP ranks 21st, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.