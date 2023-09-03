Robert Austin Wynns is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 27 against the Orioles) he went 0-for-3.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns has five doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .185.
  • Wynns has a base hit in 17 of 35 games played this year (48.6%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 35 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season (14.3%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 35 games so far this season.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 17
.167 AVG .174
.167 OBP .204
.333 SLG .283
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
2 RBI 4
4/0 K/BB 14/2
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (165 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gausman (10-8 with a 3.30 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 10th, 1.178 WHIP ranks 21st, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
